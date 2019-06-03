They brought him out, and in the end, he was fine.

That night is one call that Dean Rossing remembers well from his decades of service with the Hudson Fire Department.

"Something like that would be the most rewarding, that you did something pretty significant to help someone," Rossing said, though he emphasized it was a team effort.

Tom Zeuli remembers heading out to Third Street on one call.

After fighting the flames, the firefighters finally reached a point where they thought they had it out, Zeuli said. But the house had balloon framing, with the long two-by-fours extending from the foundation up to the roof. Soon they saw the flames coming out of the roof. Still, they were able to save a few items from the home.

"When you can go into a fire, and it's a bad fire, but you can save something personal," Zeuli said, that means something.

Rossing is a third generation firefighter, following in the footsteps of his dad and maternal grandfather. He always felt comfortable at the fire hall, experiencing the camaraderie.

"It was a natural thing to do I guess," he said. "It just felt right, it felt like home."

That camaraderie, along with a sense of community and public service, is what's kept him on the department to this day.

"That's something that you never want to lose in your life," Rossing said. "As long as I'm still able to contribute it's certainly something I want to continue to do."

Zeuli was first drawn in as a child by the red fire truck.

"There's something about a fire truck that's special," he said.

His parents were both volunteers in the community, and instilled that sense of community service in him.

When he joined the department after taking a job with the city of Hudson, he found a group of people with different personalities all working toward a common goal to help their community.

He started a tradition in his family, with his son joining him on the department and his grandkids hanging out at the station.

"It's kind of in my blood," Zeuli said.

Rossing and Zeuli, along with Jeff Dabruzzi and Jim Frye were all celebrated for their 40, and in some cases 40-plus, years of service to the department this year.

They've each experienced the department as it evolved, from the days when they were wearing not much more than a raincoat and rubber boats to protect themselves to today's self-sustained apparatuses, Rossing said. Their training has increased as well, Zueli said.

"We got a lot better at doing things more safely and protecting ourselves than when I first started," Rossing said.

When they all started, the staff was a much smaller group, being called out to fewer calls.

The recognition of the four volunteers comes at a time when volunteer fire departments are seeing a nationwide trend of decreased recruitment and retention.

"It's unbelievable," said Chief Scott St. Martin of the four men's service.

Not only are the years of service impressive, but St. Martin said three of the four are in the top five for response percentages.

An impressive fact, St. Martin said, but also a worrying one. The department relies on that level of dedication.

"We can't run without it," St. Martin said. "That is the department."

It's something all volunteer departments rely on.

Of the more than 20,000 fire departments in the nation, 65% are all volunteer run and 18% are mostly volunteer, according to the National Fire Protection Association's 2017 profile, released in March 2019.

The study found there were 682,600 volunteer firefighters in 2017, the lowest ever reported and a 6% decrease from the previous year.

Hudson has not faced the staffing issues that St. Martin said have become an epidemic across the country.

The department currently staffs 42 volunteers.

"Fortunately we've been able to staff," St. Martin said. "But we just don't know for how long."

The commitment level from staff is unbelievable, St. Martin said, but as the demands of life and day jobs increase alongside the number of calls, he can't guarantee how long that commitment can last.

The call volume can often lead to long days, Zeuli said. He remembers one day in particular when the department was working midnight to midnight.

"Most of the guys have to get up the next morning and do their job because we're volunteer," he said.

The success of the department over the years is due to the history of the department, St. Martin said, and its level of professionalism.

"They've held themselves to higher standards," he said. "That draws people that want to be part of that."

Rossing, who served as chief for 13 years, said the department has not been immune to the struggle of staffing as the demands have increased.

To combat that, he said the department has striven to be flexible and understanding of the need to balance between family and fire department. The department includes volunteers' families in activities to develop those good interactions.

"I see that as a way to keep that balance a little easier to do," Rossing said.

The common goal to serve their community is another factor, Zeuli said. The volunteers work well together, and love helping others.

City council has often asked about the possibility of moving to a full-time department in the future. St. Martin said a change like that would be prompted by a lack of response, or an increase in run volume. Right now, that's not the case.

The Hudson community has a group of dedicated individuals, Rossing said, who sacrifice an immense amount of time in their lives to community service.

"They do it because they have a true sense of community and dedication to helping people," he said. "And I believe the community does appreciate that, we see it all the time."

The department, Zeuli said, is as well-trained as any full-time career department.

"We have high standards here," he said.

St. Martin said the department is lucky to have volunteers like Rossing, Zeuli, Dabruzzi and Frye.

"Hopefully there's four more that will be stepping up," he said. "And four more after that. Or 40."