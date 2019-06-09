PRCA Rodeo coming to SCC Fairgrounds June 14-15

No rodeo would be complete without Rodeo Royalty and this year's St. Croix Valley PRCA Rodeo Queen is Kylee Burdick from Barron. Burdick, a graduate of Rice Lake High School, will be attending Chippewa Valley Tech for animal science with an emphasis on nutrition. Burdick has been active at the local, state and national levels in FFA and 4-H.

Assisting Burdick is Rodeo Princess Teresa Mark from Beldenville. Mark, a sophomore at the University of Wisconsin-Stout, is majoring in hospitality and golf enterprise management. Both women actively compete in a wide variety of equine disciplines.

A special feature of this year's rodeo is the pageant for the 2020 Miss Rodeo Wisconsin. Pageant events on Friday, June 14, include horsemanship at 6 p.m. Events on Saturday, June 15, include the fashion show at 2 p.m. and the coronation during the Saturday evening rodeo performance. Both the fashion show and the horsemanship contest are open to the public. Beatris Romo, Wilson, is a local candidate for Miss Rodeo Wisconsin 2020.

In addition to the thrill of watching professional cowboys compete on the rough stock furnished by the famed Barnes Rodeo Stock Company, there are added attractions for the entire family, particularly junior wranglers which include muttin bustin', testing the ability of junior wranglers to ride sheep. Each night, starting at 4:30 p.m., there will be a buck off for all entrants who must be 5 or older and weigh 55 pounds or less. The top 10 entrants in the buck off will compete in the rodeo performance. Winners of the event receive an engraved western buckle. (While helmets are provided, entrants are encouraged to bring their own bicycle or equivalent helmet.)

In addition to muttin bustin', youth can participate in the nickel scramble and stick rodeo. Fantasy Corral is bringing their collection of exotic petting animals and, for a charge, offering pony rides. Be sure to come by 4:30 p.m. to take full advantage of the junior wrangler competition.

As part of the rodeo, Trent McFarland — "Comical Barrel Man & Rodeo Clown" — is the feature act. McFarland has over 21 years of experience at entertaining crowds with his quick wit, crowd interaction and high energy.

For details and advance discount tickets, visit gorodeo.org.