Over the years this tournament has raised a net total of over $105,000 in support of ongoing BRIDGE programs that allow youth and adults with disabilities to receive year-round services.

"The Corbin's Cup Tournament raises necessary funds for BRIDGE programs," said BRIDGE Executive Director Peg Gagnon, "and this year we've received a very generous sponsorship of $10,000 from Stickney Hill Dairy. We are so grateful for the support that area businesses show us through sponsorship of this event. Ultimately, Corbin's Cup promotes the awareness of the BRIDGE vision that individuals with disabilities are community assets to be nurtured and developed so that they can become welcome, productive and engaged citizens."

At $150 per player, the event provides 18 holes of best ball scramble golf, cart, free use of the range and facilities prior to shotgun start and dinner. Additional fundraising opportunities include mulligans, skill games, a 50/50 raffle and more. Last year's 50/50 raffle brought in $2,380 split between BRIDGE and a lucky winner.

"Thrivent Financial has a longstanding partnership with BRIDGE," said Thrivent Financial Consultant and tournament host Bjorn Nesvold, "and we were so pleased to support an organization that does such important work in our community."

For more information on sponsorship and registration contact BRIDGE at 715-381-8230 or Nesvold at 715-808-0454 or by email at bjorn.nesvold@thrivent.com.