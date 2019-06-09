Town 'N Country Day gets little sunshine, but lots of smiles
River Falls youth and families showed up with smiles and celebrated 2019 Town 'N Country Day June 9 despite getting little sunshine.
In honor of agricultural heritage in the River Falls area, the annual event welcomes the community to participate in activities, listen to live music and chow down from Dick's Fresh Market food stand.
Future Farmers of America students from River Falls High School invited children to pet farm animals in the Dick's Fresh Market parking lot while St. Croix County Collector's Association gave children the opportunity to sit on tractors.
The Emery Express train gave parents and children a ride around the lot and live acoustic music was performed by Rock'nTour.