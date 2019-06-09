Search
    Town 'N Country Day gets little sunshine, but lots of smiles

    By Rachel Helgeson on Jun 9, 2019 at 6:36 p.m.
    Parents Jerry and Meredith Cooper watch as their son George climbs atop a McCormick Farmall tractor during Town 'N Country Day in River Falls. Meredith said they attend every year to hang out with the tractors and the animals. Rachel Helgeson / RiverTown Multimedia1 / 5
    River Falls High School FFA student Jayda Anderson looks after the animals in the petting zoo at Town 'N Country Day June 9. Rachel Helgeson / RiverTown Multimedia2 / 5
    David Markson and Dennis Cooper from the Rock'nTours deliver lively acoustic bee-bops and rock for their audience at 2019 Town 'N Country Day in River Falls. Rachel Helgeson / RiverTown Multimedia3 / 5
    Twins Brooklynn and Benton Sabot pet a goat at the petting zoo stationed in the lot of Dick's Fresh Market June 9. The siblings are frequent goers of Town 'N Country Day. Rachel Helgeson / RiverTown Multimedia4 / 5
    Parents and children got a ride on the Emery Express train, weaving around in the Dick's Fresh Market lot in River Falls June 9. Rachel Helgeson / RiverTown Multimedia5 / 5

    River Falls youth and families showed up with smiles and celebrated 2019 Town 'N Country Day June 9 despite getting little sunshine.

    In honor of agricultural heritage in the River Falls area, the annual event welcomes the community to participate in activities, listen to live music and chow down from Dick's Fresh Market food stand.

    Future Farmers of America students from River Falls High School invited children to pet farm animals in the Dick's Fresh Market parking lot while St. Croix County Collector's Association gave children the opportunity to sit on tractors.

    The Emery Express train gave parents and children a ride around the lot and live acoustic music was performed by Rock'nTour.

