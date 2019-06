4-year-old Lyle Jenkins was very excited to be at his first tractor pull, Showdown in Curd Town in Ellsworth on Saturday, June 8. He came with his parents Kelly and Tanner Jenkins (not shown). Gretta Stark / RiverTown Multimedia 1 / 5

Shown enjoying the Showdown in Curd Town tractor and truck pull Saturday, June 8 at the Pierce County Fairgrounds are (from left) Mark Steinmetz, Kristopher Krall, and Dan Krall. Gretta Stark / RiverTown Multimedia 2 / 5

The Showdown in Curd Town high-powered tractor and truck pull starts off with roaring engines, and a cheering crowd Saturday, June 8. Gretta Stark / Rivertown Multimedia. 3 / 5

Ellsworth Agricultural Education, Ellsworth Future Farmers of America and FFA alumni hosted "Showdown in Curd Town" Saturday, June 8, a high-powered tractor and truck pull at the Pierce County Fairgrounds. Gretta Stark / RiverTown Multimedia 4 / 5