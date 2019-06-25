Search
    Funsters bring fun to East End Park

    By RiverTown Newsroom Today at 12:00 p.m.
    A wide variety of local vegetables are available to purchase each week on Thursdays at the Ellsworth Farmers Market in East End Park. Photo courtesy of Steve Ottman1 / 2
    Children are invited to play yard games at the Ellsworth Farmers Market, held on Thursdays this summer in East End Park. Photo courtesy of Steve Ottman2 / 2

    On Thursday, June 27, the Ellsworth Funsters will provide family activities in Ellsworth's East End Park to coincide with the Farmers Market. Smokey Treats BBQ will be on hand to serve up a picnic meal for purchase.

    Each week during the summer a local organization or church group is providing fun activities in collaboration with St. Paul's United Church of Christ, The Ellsworth Public Library, Ellsworth Chamber of Commerce and Connect Communities.Yard games are available to play on street level in front of the market. Stop in at East End park each week to see what events are happening.

    The market will be closed on July 4.

