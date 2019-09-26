Below are the winners from the tournaments and activities from the 37th Annual River City Days, courtesy of the Red Wing Area Chamber of Commerce.
Cornhole tournament
- First place: Christ Evans, Billy Riess
- Second Place: Jeff Vesek, Anne Vesek
- Third Place: Aaron Anderson, Kyle Flynn
Disc Golf tournament
- Under 25 division: Cody Peterson
- Over 25 division: Jeremy Lundberg
- Closest to the pin: Alex Simanski
First to burst contest
- Auction Auto Group
Guns vs. Hoses
- Guns 16, Hoses 15
Human Foosball tournament
- First place: FSR
- Second place: Deuces
Karaoke contest
- First place: Pat Milani
- Second place: Abbie Joy
- Third place: Sara Steffenhagen
Phil Revoir photo contest
- Tim Alms
Red Wing Royal Ambassador Coronation
- Red Wing Royal Ambassadors: Delaynee Fox, Morgan Fritz, Hannah Rodgers
- Kodakciyapi (Friendship award): Courtney Colwell
- Red Wing Republican Eagle Volunteer Platform Award: Morgan Fritz
- Honorary Commodore Award: Family of Kiley Reich-Winberg
- Button Winner of Framed Red Wing Photo by Tom Hughes: Ticket #326
River City Ramble
- Male 5K: Tom Nemanich
- Female 5K: Heather Schultz
Age Division Winners 5K
15 & Under Male
- First Place: Max Bergner
- Second Place: Johan Zorn
- Third Place: Andrew Farrar
15 & Under Female
- First Place: Lauryn Stolzenberg
- Second Place: Madelyn Wachholz
- Third Place: Kylie Dettinger
16-19 Male
- First Place: Tucker Wallin
- Second Place: Daniel Byers
- Third Place: Dylan Anderson
20-29 Male
- First Place: Mitchell Mund
- Second Place: Meyer Beckner
- Third Place: Vladimir Hilbaurn
20-29 Female
- First Place: Emily Hirsch
- Second Place: Dryianka Molthati
- Third Place: Erin Hart
30-39 Male
- First Place: Mike Bang
- Second Place: Erik Hall
- Third Place: Justin Colbert
30-39 Female
- First Place: Heather Schulz
- Second Place: Crystal Nelson
- Third Place: Sarah Tosi
40-49 Male
- First Place: Joshua Haseley
- Second Place: Richard Russell
- Third Place: Chad Dodge
40-49 Female
- First Place: Kelly Bolin
- Second Place: Tracy Henn
- Third Place: Lisa Siepelmeyer
50-59 Male
- First Place: Wade Bergner
- Second Place: Jason Schultz
- Third Place: Tony Smith
50-59 Female
- First Place – Sandy Kubes
- Second Place – Karen Naber
- Third Place – Lisa Marty
60-69 Male
- First Place: William Mitchener
- Second Place: John Rohan
- Third Place: Bill Foot
60-69 Female
- First Place: Lynda Kern
- Second Place: Arlene Dabill
- Third Place: Diane Hammel
70+ Male
- First Place: John Schlegemilch
- Second Place: Chuck Bergner
70+ Female
- First Place: Dee Bender
- Second Place: Carol Prescher
- Third Place: Jean Lauder
River Duck Rally
- First place, $1,000: Ticket #0555
- Second place, Trek Bike (from Red Wing Bicycle): Ticket #1794
- Third place, St. James Stay and Dine Package: Ticket #118
- Fourth place, Red Wing Stoneware Gift Basket: Ticket #1360
- Fifth place, Fish Rod (from 4 Seasons): Ticket #0268
- Sixth place, gift bag from 3M (Major Sponsor): Ticket #0705
- Seventh place, gift bag from 3M (Major Sponsor): Ticket #0659
- Eighth place, $25 Visa gift card (donated by Brian Peterson): Ticket #0590
- Ninth place, Tradewinds gift certificate (donated by Treasure Island): Ticket #0448
Wood Bat Tournament
- First place: Sioux Nation
- Second place: Lawrence Realty
- Third place: Baggers' Pub
Watch a recap of the fun and hard work that goes into making River City Days possible (Video from Red Wing Minn Youtube page).
Next year's River City Days will be July 31-August 2.