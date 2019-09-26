Below are the winners from the tournaments and activities from the 37th Annual River City Days, courtesy of the Red Wing Area Chamber of Commerce.

Cornhole tournament

First place: Christ Evans, Billy Riess

Second Place: Jeff Vesek, Anne Vesek

Third Place: Aaron Anderson, Kyle Flynn

Disc Golf tournament

Under 25 division: Cody Peterson

Over 25 division: Jeremy Lundberg

Closest to the pin: Alex Simanski

First to burst contest

Auction Auto Group

Guns vs. Hoses

Guns 16, Hoses 15

Human Foosball tournament

First place: FSR

Second place: Deuces

Karaoke contest

First place: Pat Milani

Second place: Abbie Joy

Third place: Sara Steffenhagen

Phil Revoir photo contest

Tim Alms

Red Wing Royal Ambassador Coronation

Red Wing Royal Ambassadors: Delaynee Fox, Morgan Fritz, Hannah Rodgers

Kodakciyapi (Friendship award): Courtney Colwell

Red Wing Republican Eagle Volunteer Platform Award: Morgan Fritz

Honorary Commodore Award: Family of Kiley Reich-Winberg

Button Winner of Framed Red Wing Photo by Tom Hughes: Ticket #326

River City Ramble

Male 5K: Tom Nemanich

Female 5K: Heather Schultz

Age Division Winners 5K

15 & Under Male

First Place: Max Bergner

Second Place: Johan Zorn

Third Place: Andrew Farrar

15 & Under Female

First Place: Lauryn Stolzenberg

Second Place: Madelyn Wachholz

Third Place: Kylie Dettinger

16-19 Male

First Place: Tucker Wallin

Second Place: Daniel Byers

Third Place: Dylan Anderson

20-29 Male

First Place: Mitchell Mund

Second Place: Meyer Beckner

Third Place: Vladimir Hilbaurn

20-29 Female

First Place: Emily Hirsch

Second Place: Dryianka Molthati

Third Place: Erin Hart

30-39 Male

First Place: Mike Bang

Second Place: Erik Hall

Third Place: Justin Colbert

30-39 Female

First Place: Heather Schulz

Second Place: Crystal Nelson

Third Place: Sarah Tosi

40-49 Male

First Place: Joshua Haseley

Second Place: Richard Russell

Third Place: Chad Dodge

40-49 Female

First Place: Kelly Bolin

Second Place: Tracy Henn

Third Place: Lisa Siepelmeyer

50-59 Male

First Place: Wade Bergner

Second Place: Jason Schultz

Third Place: Tony Smith

50-59 Female

First Place – Sandy Kubes

Second Place – Karen Naber

Third Place – Lisa Marty

60-69 Male

First Place: William Mitchener

Second Place: John Rohan

Third Place: Bill Foot

60-69 Female

First Place: Lynda Kern

Second Place: Arlene Dabill

Third Place: Diane Hammel

70+ Male

First Place: John Schlegemilch

Second Place: Chuck Bergner

70+ Female

First Place: Dee Bender

Second Place: Carol Prescher

Third Place: Jean Lauder

River Duck Rally

First place, $1,000: Ticket #0555

Second place, Trek Bike (from Red Wing Bicycle): Ticket #1794

Third place, St. James Stay and Dine Package: Ticket #118

Fourth place, Red Wing Stoneware Gift Basket: Ticket #1360

Fifth place, Fish Rod (from 4 Seasons): Ticket #0268

Sixth place, gift bag from 3M (Major Sponsor): Ticket #0705

Seventh place, gift bag from 3M (Major Sponsor): Ticket #0659

Eighth place, $25 Visa gift card (donated by Brian Peterson): Ticket #0590

Ninth place, Tradewinds gift certificate (donated by Treasure Island): Ticket #0448

Wood Bat Tournament

First place: Sioux Nation

Second place: Lawrence Realty

Third place: Baggers' Pub

Watch a recap of the fun and hard work that goes into making River City Days possible (Video from Red Wing Minn Youtube page).

Next year's River City Days will be July 31-August 2.