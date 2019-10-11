RIVER FALLS -- Rachel Severson from River Falls grew up celebrating traditional Jewish traditions and holidays, but said she never knew all the "why’s" behind each custom.

Having lived in Hudson and now River Falls, Severson had troubles finding a local Jewish group where she could further her heritage knowledge to teach her growing daughter and become part of a Jewish-curious community.

That’s why she’s starting one.

On Sunday, Oct. 13, persons and families from all religions and walks of life are invited to Severson’s home to delve into the world of Judaism. Her intent is not to convert, but to explore inclusively, she said.

“The group isn’t necessarily religious, it’s not religion-based, it’s not like anybody is expected to convert; it’s just people who want to learn. I’m not an expert by any means, but I just want to learn in that community feeling of learning with other people,” Severson said.

From the response Severson has received from posting about the start-up online at NextDoor, an online neighborly network, and Facebook, she said she expects people from different religions and some with no declared religion to attend the meetings.

“I’m encouraging respectful viewpoints. I’m not going to ostracize anybody for sharing their beliefs. It will make it more interesting if people are able to share their own experiences and viewpoints,” she said.

Those who identify as Jewish are of course invited to attend and support one another in the area.

Attendees can expect to participate in discussions about Jewish holidays, traditions and history. Field trips to the Twin Cities and community cooking times will be scheduled intermittently to experience Jewish events and taste traditional foods.

Severson said she wants the group to run year-round and meet at least once a month.

Once the group is established, Severson said she would be open to connecting with the University of Wisconsin-River Falls and welcoming students into the group.

“I’d let them know they can come study with us or celebrate with us if they’re away from their family,” Severson said.

Being a part of the River Falls Chamber of Commerce is also on Severson’s radar, but will depend on the trajectory of the group.

“I don’t know what it could turn into. I guess, baby steps,” she added.

Those who are interested in attending can get more information by emailing Rachel Severson at rfjsgroup@gmail.com or calling 651-285-3711.