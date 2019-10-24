NEW RICHMOND -- Halloween is a time of excitement and joy for children of all ages every Oct. 31. However, safety is always a concern during a night filled with children and parents crossing streets in search of candy and fun.

One area of New Richmond where safety is of greater concern than a normal neighborhood is downtown, where the New Richmond Area Chamber of Commerce and local businesses give out candy as part of the annual Downtown Business Trick-or-Treat . This year’s event will take place 1-5 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31.

“It is a great tradition in New Richmond. It has always been safe, but we are just looking to enhance the safety. The reality is that it occurs on a state highway with 13,000 vehicles a day that pass through and not all of them are familiar with the event,” Chamber Executive Director Rob Kreibich said. “So we are going to have volunteers at all the crosswalks and then we are going to limit where people can cross to where the lights are.”

Families will be allowed to cross South Knowles Avenue/State Highway 65 at Second and Fourth streets, where there are stop lights. One of the major areas of concern brought to the chamber's attention was the crossing near Glover Park and the Friday Memorial Library.

“After last year’s event, we had a couple of people call the chamber and relay their concerns with there being so many excited kids running around downtown. There weren’t any near misses or anything like that, but they just thought that it was a concern,” Kreibich said. “Some businesses along the route also brought safety up as a concern, so we met with Lt. Veronica Koehler to see if we could be proactive and make some changes that would enhance safety.”

The chamber is expecting another 2,000 to 3,000 people to participate this year, and the organization hopes that limiting the number of places people can cross the street will help alleviate some safety concerns.

“The kids are very excited and are very focused on the candy, and there are a lot of people around. It isn’t a neighborhood, so we are just taking extra precautions," Kreibich said. "It isn’t so much the trick-or-treaters that we are worried about it, it is the motorists coming through town who aren’t all local and may not understand that there will be thousands of excited kids all over downtown on both sides of the streets and crossing the streets.”

The chamber has had success finding volunteers to work the crosswalks downtown — including the Kiwanis Club of New Richmond and the Knights of Columbus — but is looking for more volunteers to man those stations from 1-5 p.m.

“It is better to err on the side of safety and increase safety on a really fun day,” Kreibich said.

Volunteers do not have to sign up for the full four hours. Those interested in volunteering as crosswalk guards should contact the New Richmond Area Chamber of Commerce at 715-246-2900 or email at info@newrichmondchamber.com.