Three free, public outreach events are scheduled as part of Gina Chavez’s visit to Red Wing next week.

Tuesday, Oct. 22, people can meet her from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. in the Sheldon Studio. The welcome reception is a collaboration of the Sheldon Theatre, Goodhue County Hispanic Outreach, Red Wing Care Clinic and Every Hand Joined. She will talk about her work and sing a few award-winning songs.

Wednesday, Oct. 23, Chavez and bandmate Michael Romero, who plays trumpet and sings harmony with her, will be at Twin Bluff Middle School from 3 p.m. to 3:40 p.m. She will talk about being an ambassador, share experiences and sing a few original songs.

Thursday, Oct. 24, Chavez and Romero will be at Red Wing High School from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. She will discuss her work, her life choices and her music.

“I like to connect with the community,” said Chavez, an award-winning Latin pop songstress. Because she is a passionate supporter of education and opportunities for young people and minorities, two of those events will take place in the schools.

In that setting, Chavez said, “I try to connect with students and help them open up.” If they express interest or the subject comes up, she will talk about her personal life.

“I’m a pretty open book,” she said. At the same time, “I try to meet the audience where they are,” whether it’s a formal concert or a more intimate social gathering, a prison or a school.

With younger students, there’ll be ice breakers and fun, interactive games and musical exercises. “I ask the kids what they want to get out of today,” she said.

Working with high school students, she tailors the performance to include selected songs and makes the event interactive. Students may help with some songwriting.

Every group gets that treatment. When working with young people or women who are in difficult situations, for example, she

Chavez’s intent is not to focus on herself, but to connect and get others to open up. If people are genuinely interested in her life, she will talk about it. “It depends on the environment,” she said.

She is very much aware that “people listen to you. I kind of hold that as a sacred thing, but I do want to build bridges.”

The welcome reception and two school workshops are free and open to anyone, but Sheldon officials ask that people RSVP using the Buy Tickets button on the theater website, www.sheldontheatre.org. For a taste of Chavez’s music, go online to www.ginachavez.com.

If you go…

Who: Gina Chavez

When: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 25

Where: Sheldon Theatre

Cost: $20

More info: www.sheldontheatre.org or 651-388-8700