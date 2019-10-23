RIVER FALLS -- Doors opened at 10 a.m. Oct. 21, welcoming families and individuals to the new food pantry location at 703 St. Croix St.

Construction on the new 5,200-square-foot food pantry was completed this month. The food pantry has served the community from Main Street for the past 20 years, according to River Falls Food Pantry Executive Director Candice Anderson.

The public is invited to take a peek at the new facility open houses 9-11 a.m. Nov. 2 and 6-8 p.m. Nov. 12 where refreshments will be offered and questions answered.