RIVER FALLS -- River Falls High School students had the opportunity to climb up and sit in a Blackhawk helicopter provided by the Wisconsin Army National Guard Oct. 25 during their lunch hours.

Staff Sgt. Nicholas Manor said this first-time experience allows students to get a better view of the military that includes various positions and degree levels.

"Students are nervous to ask us questions, but with the helicopter it brings the walls down," Staff Sgt. Manor said. "We're opening eyes up."

The National Guard visits the River Falls high school every third Friday to answer questions and provide information. The guard will also be visiting Ellsworth and St. Croix Central high schools Oct. 29.