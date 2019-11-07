The event dubbed “Partnering for Our Sustainable Community: A Public Conversation” will take place 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14, in the River Falls High School Commons.

Representatives from the city of River Falls, Chippewa Valley Technical College, Hope for Creation, University of Wisconsin - River Falls and River Falls school district will each introduce how their organization has stepped up to sustainability needs.

The city of River Falls, UWRF and school district will be showcasing work done in the past seven years since a resolution was passed in April 2012 declaring River Falls an “Aspiring Sustainable Community.”

Audience members will have the opportunity to share hopes and concerns about potential future steps the community and individuals could take.

Tom Westerhaus is the chair of a subcommittee for Hope for Creation, an organization empowering faith groups in the River Falls area to focus on making changes in caring for the environment. He said the conversation event is not meant to point out what things might be wrong, but to highlight what River Falls and surrounding communities have done — and can do — to make an impact.

“We’re very proud of what River Falls has done. River Falls is a national leader in terms of some of the things they’ve done for sustainability in their community. We’re saying we don’t want to just rest on that. We want to address the really important parts for the River Falls area,” Westerhaus said.