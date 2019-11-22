In April 2018, the River Falls community voted overwhelmingly to support the school district by investing in our school buildings. Although the entire project will take two years to complete, construction is finished in three of our buildings.

In appreciation of your support, and to show you what your tax dollars have brought to our schools, we would like to invite you to an open house for the River Falls High School, Greenwood and Rocky Branch elementaries.

The River Falls High School and Greenwood Elementary will hold their open houses 6-8 p.m. Dec. 2

The River Falls High School invites you to tour their new and improved auditorium, swimming pool, flexible learning spaces, new STEM labs, Wildcat Field and additional parking lot.

Come and tour Greenwood Elementary and see their beautiful new multipurpose room, gymnasium and classroom wing, along with other upgraded facilities.

Rocky Branch Elementary will have their open house on Dec. 9 at 6-8 p.m. The public will have the opportunity to tour the new multipurpose room, Occupational and Physical Therapy rooms, as well as two new 5th grade classrooms, upgraded kitchen, bathrooms and lobby areas.

We are excited for the coming year, as projects will be completed at Meyer Middle School, Westside Elementary, and the public Montessori Elementary School. We look forward to holding open houses for each of these buildings upon completion.