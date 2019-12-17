SOMERSET -- For the first time since 2015, Bass Lake will play host to an ice fishing contest. This winter’s contest will be different than past tournaments, with the event being run by the Somerset High School fishing team.

After back-to-back years of canceling the community ice fishing contest in 2016 and 2017, the organizers decided that they didn’t want to run the tournament any more, said fishing team coach Keaton Anderson.

“Bringing back the tournament is a good way for the fishing team to raise money. But it is also something we can do to give back to the community and let people have a fun day on the lake,” said junior member Jacob Diethert. “It will also, hopefully, get people excited about the sport and get them introduced to it so we might be able to recruit other kids to the team.”

The 2020 Bass Lake Fishing Tournament will be held Saturday, Jan. 18. The tournament will include an adult and youth tournament 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. with prizes and a WIFA high school competition 8 a.m. to 2 p.m..

“On top of the community competition, which will be more fun and laid back, we are going to have a high school competition as well,” Anderson said. “Bass Lake is the southernmost lake in western Wisconsin. So this tournament will give all the fishing teams in the bluff country one of their closer tournaments. We wanted to give schools around this area more options for high school tournaments.”

Entry into the adult tournament is $20 for ages 13 and older, while children under 12 may fish for free. The tournament will also feature a raffle. The funds raised will go toward items the fishing team needs, such as ice houses, augers, gas money and other equipment.

“I went to a few of the tournaments when I was younger. My dad and I used to wake up the morning of the tournaments and help drill the holes out,” Peterson said. “I think that having the club set up the event is also great because it teaches us how to set up an event like this and problem solve and issues that might come up. It is also just really fun to set something like this up as a group and get to work together towards something that the community will enjoy.”

This year’s tournament will give contestants free reign of the lake, according to Diethert, with entry fees being per person, not per hole being fished as the contest had been in the past. The Somerset fishing team will not compete in the WIFA tournament, but members will help run the WIFA and community competitions.

“I think if we advertise enough we will have a great turnout,” Peterson said. “With the changes we are making, I think the tournament as a whole will be a lot more fun for everyone involved.”

According to Anderson, he and the students are working on some of the specifics for the tournament, such as bag limits and how many holes people will be able to fish. However, there will for sure be prizes for biggest fish, etc.

The Somerset club is in its second year of participating in WIFA events, with this year’s team having 31 members. That number is up from 21 last year. Anderson and the fishing team hope that the revitalized tournament will be a yearly event.

The team is still looking for community members and businesses to help sponsor prizes and other parts of the competition. Anyone interested in volunteering or helping sponsor the event can contact Anderson at kjanderson@somerset.k12.wi.us. For more information and updates on the tournament, visit sites.google.com/somerset.k12.wi.us/somersetfishingteam/bass-lake-tournament, or go to the Somerset School District website and click on “Youth Offerings” under the “Community” tab.