RIVER FALLS -- The 2019 Quilt Show is in full bloom at the River Falls Public Library through Dec. 19.

See more than 90 quilts by more than 40 local quilters in the gallery and throughout the library.

Quilt groups meet at the River Falls Public Library on Wednesday mornings. For more information, call 715-425-0905.

Gallery hours are 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Friday, or by appointment.