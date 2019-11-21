Welch, Minn. -- Celebrate Native American Heritage Day with the Prairie Island Indian Community in the Island Event Center on Nov. 29.

Join the community as members conclude Native American Heritage Month with a daylong celebration in the Island Event Center. The celebration will include a crafts and art market showcasing handmade goods from Native American artists and craftsmen as well as special guest speakers including Minnesota’s 50th lieutenant governor, Peggy Flanagan, and presentations from the Sioux Chef Sean Sherman, the National eagle Center, Dakota language experts and more. There will be live performances by Native Pride dancer Larry Yazzi, the Prairie Island singers and dancers and painter Jennifer White throughout the day.

You can also view a traditional tipi in the hotel lobby along with the Prairie Island Indian Community timeline. The traveling exhibit "Why Treaties Matter" also will be on display near the Event Center.

Celebrate the heritage, traditions and spirit of the Native American people.

The event will be open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. in the and is free and open to everyone.