Advent by Candlelight Women’s event

RIVER FALLS -- Faith Lutheran Church will host the Advent by Candlelight women’s event at 1 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, 545 Apollo Road. A program titled “Moments with the Savior” will be presented followed by a light lunch.

Women of all ages are welcome. RSVP to Ruth Stern by Sunday, Dec. 8, ruth.pete.stern@gmail.com or 715-425-7373. There is no fee for the event, however nonperishable food items will be collected to benefit the River Falls Community Food Pantry.

Holiday Tea and Tour at the Octagon House



HUDSON — The St Croix County Historical Society will hold an afternoon tour of the Octagon House Museum, all decked out for Christmas, 1-3 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5, followed by tea and scones at the Liberko’s historic Fourth Street home.

The tour starts at 1 p.m. at the museum, 1004 Third St..

Cost $25 per person or $20 for St. Croix County Historical Society members.

Reservations are required. Call 715-386-2654 or email octagon@stcroixcountyhistory.org.

Tootsie Roll drive benefits students

RIVER FALLS -- The School District of River Falls received $1,436.48 from The Knights Of Columbus 4902 for students with Intellectual Disabilities from their annual Tootsie Roll Drive. These funds will be used to support activities for these students.

Tree lighting



STAR PRAIRIE -- The Village of Star Prairie will hold its annual tree lighting on Sunday Dec. 1, at 6 p.m. in the River Island Park. Following the tree lighting there will be “Cocoa, Cookies and Conversation” at the Village of Star Prairie Community Center.

Somerset Lions Club Bingo

SOMERSET -- The Lions Club will offer bingo 6:30-9 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3, at the Somerset American Legion Post 111, 464 County Road VV. For more information, contact Dave Bracht at 715-497-4806 or dbracht@davidbracht.com.

Willow River Writers

NEW RICHMOND -- The Willow River Writers will meet at 10 a.m. at the Civic Center in New Richmond on Tuesday, Dec. 3.

Hometown Holidays

NEW RICHMOND -- The New Richmond Area Chamber of Commerce will host its annual Hometown Holiday event on Thursday, Dec. 5, starting at 6 p.m. with the holiday light parade down Knowles Avenue. The annual tree lighting in Glover Park will take place at 6:45 p.m. and be followed by fireworks over Mill Pond. The event will also feature an ugly sweater contest, s’mores and other treats, sleigh rides at Ti Voglio Bene Bed and Breakfast (313 West Second Street) and the Santa Sprint (prior to the parade, register online). There will also be a shuttle service from the north and south ends of town. For more information, visit newrichmondchamber.com.

Santa visit

STAR PRAIRIE -- Santa will visit the Village of Star Prairie Community Center (207 Bridge Avenue) on Saturday, Dec. 7, from noon-2 p.m.

Peer Support Group

RIVER FALLS -- Peer Support Group, offered through NAMI St. Croix Valley, is an open-ended support group for people living with mental illness. People learn from each other's experiences, share coping strategies, and offer each other encouragement and understanding. Meetings are held one or two times per month. Attendance is optional and confidential. New participants are always welcome.

Groups are run by trained facilitators living with mental illnesses who are at a point in their recovery where they can give back to others. This group meets 6:30-8 p.m. the second and fourth Thursday of each month at Luther Memorial Church, 420 S. Fourth St., River Falls. For more information, email namiscv@gmail.com .

Walk at the Centre

NEW RICHMOND -- From October through March the New Richmond Area Centre provides a free place for walkers to get exercise. Monday through Friday from 1-3 p.m., visitors can use the gym to walk. Visitors will need to fill out a day pass form and then will receive a wristband to come in and walk.

For additional information, contact the Centre at 715-246-2252.

Friday Memorial Library December events

The Friday Memorial Library will host several events during December, including: Teen Card Making Tutorial - 4 p.m. Monday, Dec. 2 (registration required); Mystery Book Club - 10 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 5, at Table 65; Heritage Holiday Tea - 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6 (registration required, ages 12-plus); Frosty Fun Workshop - 6-7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10; Stress Free Adult Coloring - 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10; Crafty Adults Homemade Beauty Products - 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11 (registration required); Spine Thrilling Book Club - 9 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 14; Frosty Movie Marathon - 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 14. Noon Year’s Eve - 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31.

The library will be closed on Tuesday, Dec. 24 and Wednesday, Dec. 25 for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. The library will also close at 5 p.m. on New Year’s Eve.

AAUW awards funds

The first set of Ethel Johnson Literacy Grants has been announced by the River Falls Branch of AAUW. Twenty-four excellent grant applications were reviewed with requests of over $8,000. Only $2,400 was available. Eight grants were awarded on merit of objectives and population served.

Requests were from both Pierce and St Croix counties and varied in grade level, school location, and curriculum. Not all of the literacy program proposals were school-based.

The grant was named after AAUW member Ethel Johnson who taught in the public schools until she was 70. She touched the lives of many and in honor of her memory, friends have established this fund to promote her greatest educational love, literacy.

The awards committee is grateful to those donors who made this project possible. Additional donations to sustain the fund can be made in her honor to Ethel Johnson Fund, c/0 Jean Johnson, N8048 1094th St., River Falls, WI 54022



