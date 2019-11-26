RED WING — The medallion hunt for the 2019 Holiday Stroll is over.

The Republican Eagle received word Tuesday afternoon, Nov. 26, that that medallion had been found. We will report its location and the winning medallion hunter as details come in.

The medallion was hidden somewhere on public property. Clues to its location were posted at downtown businesses starting Nov. 20.

The hunt was part of the annual Holiday Stroll held Friday, Nov. 29 in Red Wing. Find event details at https://redwing.org/event/18th-annual-holiday-stroll.