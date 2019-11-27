RIVER FALLS, Wis. — The city will launch Renewable River Falls during the annual River Dazzle celebration 1 to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 29 downtown.

The city will use the event to bring awareness to its recently announced plan to power municipal buildings using 100% renewable energy beginning Jan. 1, 2020.

"We’re proud to be the first municipality in the state to power city buildings using 100% renewable energy, and that’s just the beginning," said Mike Noreen, conservation and efficiency coordinator for the city of River Falls.

"While Renewable River Falls will celebrate our community’s past accomplishments in conservation, efficiency and sustainable practices," he continued, "its focus will be on our entire community’s 100% renewable energy future."