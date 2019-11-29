Throughout the day, tribal members sold goods that included blankets, bead work, children's shoes, honey, dream catchers and more. As the booths were open for browsing and sales, people in attendance could watch and listen to events happening on stage.

The day kicked off with remarks by Minnesota Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan and Prairie Island Singers and Dancers. Other presentations included the National Eagle Center, Sioux Chef Sean Sherman, Arthur Lockwood on the Dakota language, The Edwin Buck Jr. Memorial Buffalo Project, artist Jennifer White, and Native Pride dancer Larry Yazzie.