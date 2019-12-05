Canadian singer Meghan Patrick will perform Dec. 9 at the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train stop at the Hastings train depot.

Patrick, a former competitive snowboarder, will perform songs from her six-song EP "Wild as Me." She's part of a bill that also includes sets by Tanika Charles and Kelly Prescott at 8 p.m., shortly after the train pulls into the depot.

The evening begins at 6 p.m. at Branchline Church, 518 Second St. E. People can enjoy games, snacks, holiday activities, a coloring contest and more.

"That is a great opportunity for people to gather before the train gets there," said Amy Sutton, associate director of Hasting Family Service. "Just before the train is set to arrive we move everyone across the tracks."

Food and cash donations collected during the event support Hastings Family Service.

HFS is known primarily as a food pantry but it has a number of programs. For example, it can help people who need an emergency prescription or vehicle repair.

"A lot of times people get introduced to Hastings Family Service food shelf, but then we find there are other things we can do for them as well," Sutton said.

For more information, visit hastingsfamilyservice.org.