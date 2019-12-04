ELLSWORTH -- One little boy from Prescott knows how exciting it is to give around Christmastime.

Andrew Linder, 9, participated in Pierce County’s Shop with a Cop last year, where he was paired with Pierce County Sheriff patrol deputy Melissa Diedtrich to go shopping using community donations.

“It was pretty fun considering I got to shop with a cop. It’s just exciting. I got a couple things that my family probably would have loved and they did. Shopping was my favorite part,” Andrew said.

Andrew was able to purchase and provide clothing and gifts for his family.

“We checked a lot of the boxes to be considered for the program. He was excited to get something for everyone," Jason Linder aid of his son. "Most of it was clothing and I still wear the things he bought me. He was beaming for weeks afterwards."

The program has been running in Pierce County since 2015 and given families experiencing financial hardships or other struggles a chance to enjoy Christmas with new presents bought by their children.

Approximately 50 elementary-aged children will be partnered with an officer and get a ride in a squad car Dec. 14 from the Ellsworth elementary school, shop in Red Wing and come back for a pizza party with cookie decorations and photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus.

“It’s really about giving back to the community and working with the children. Kids are the priority here. There’s so many children, to no fault of their own, they can’t afford Christmas gifts. It’s an opportunity for them to build rapport with a law enforcement officer and go into Target and shop and buy a couple gifts for themselves and for their family. It’s the connection that law enforcement will have with the children,” Chief Deputy Steve Albarado said.

This is the first year the event has teamed with Target in Red Wing to provide a place to shop since the Ellsworth Shopko, an original Shop with a Cop destination, has closed .

Target store director Jessica Burdick said the event will be on the radar every year going forward.

“Anything we can do to bring joy to our guests is a number one priority. Part of bringing joy is being able to really help out our community and serve our community whether it’s through volunteering or donation. This is just a next step for us. We were ecstatic to be able to be the host,” Burdick said.

The money used to purchase items is raised by the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office and 100% of the donations goes toward the children, Albarado said. But the Pierce County Sheriff's Office is still looking for donations to fulfill this season.

“There’s no overhead or anything other than gifts or clothing for the kids. I was recently really nervous about the funding but it’s amazing, an anonymous donor called up and said they’d donate $3,000. But we’re still behind. We have about $2,500 to raise before we’re at our comfort zone but we’ll get there,” Albarado said.

Those interested in giving can send checks made out to Shop with a Cop, attention Steve Albarado, Pierce County Sheriff's Office, 555 West Overlook Drive, Ellsworth, WI 54011.