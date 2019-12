COTTAGE GROVE, Minn. — The Park High School choir sang Christmas carols under the direction of music director Benjamin O’Connor at the Dec. 6 Cottage Grove holiday tree lighting.

Santa and Mrs. Claus arrived on a firetruck and stood by the tree with Mayor Myron Bailey and members of city council as some Strawberry Fest ambassadors threw the "on" switch.

A few snowballs flew before the crowd moved inside City Hall, where kids devoured cookies and petitioned Santa for swag.