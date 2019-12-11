Santa Claus is coming to town

ELLSWORTH -- The Funsters of Ellsworth will be hosting Santa at the Pierce County Fairground Seyforth Building 9-11 a.m. Dec. 14. There will be candy bags for the kids, plus a chance to receive a present. Hot dogs, popcorn and hot chocolate will be available.

Ellsworth FFA holds lunch with Santa

ELLSWORTH -- Ellsworth FFA is hosting Lunch with Santa from 9 a.m. to noon Dec. 14 at the Ellsworth Middle School Gym. Children ages 3-12 are welcome to come. There will be games, crafts, movies and lunch. Hotdogs, chips, apples, string cheese, milk and cookies will be served for lunch. Registration forms must be completed online and returned by Dec. 11. Registration forms can be found on the Ellsworth FFA Chapter -WI Facebook page. Cost is $5 per child and checks can be made out to Ellsworth FFA - Lunch with Santa and be dropped off at the Ellsworth High School.

Santa Day in Elmwood

ELMWOOD -- Join the Elmwood Area Community Club 1-3 p.m. Dec. 14 at the Elmwood Auditorium for horse-drawn wagon rides.

2019 Christmas in the Valley

SPRING VALLEY -- Join the Spring Valley community to celebrate Christmas 2-7 p.m. Dec. 14. The parade starts at 5:30 p.m., line-up begins at 4:30 p.m. by the bus garage at Newman Avenue and First Street. Line up of parade units are first come first serve. There is no entry fee, RSVPs are welcome, but not needed. Requirements to have a unit in the parade include:

Unit must be family-friendly

No Santa (there is already a special spot reserved for him)

Unit must be illuminated in some way

If horses are brought, a clean up crew also has to be brought

Don't throw anything from your unit, candy and other items must be handed out

Bring (or email) a written description of your unit for the announcer to read

Contact the royalty coordinator Lisa Wood at 715-441-6833 with questions or RSVPs.