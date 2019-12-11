The 12 Hours of Giving blood drive will be held Thursday, Dec. 19, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., at Inwood Oaks, 484 Inwood Ave. N. All who come to give blood will receive a long-sleeved Red Cross T-shirt, while supplies last. Donors will also enjoy live holiday entertainment and food, free parking, complimentary gift wrapping and face painting, and visits from Santa throughout the day. In addition, donors will be entered to win hourly prize drawings.

“This annual blood drive comes at a crucial time of year for the Red Cross,” said Bob Bruce, regional donor recruitment executive, Red Cross Minnesota Dakotas Region. “There is an urgent need for blood donors to give now to avoid delays in lifesaving medical care for patients this winter.”

To make an appointment for this year’s 12 Hours of Giving Blood Drive, download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit www.redcrossblood.org, call 800-RED CROSS or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device and use the sponsor code "12 Hours."