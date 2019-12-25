We're entering a new year and, depending on how you count the years, we're also entering a new decade. Here are a few ways to celebrate.

Dec. 28

C. Wili Myles “Home for the Holidays”

Comedian C. Willi Myles will bring laughs and warmth to a cold Red Wing in the days of downtime between Christmas and New Year’s Day. Myles has been referred to as America’s "every day comedian” as he offers jokes and a show for people of all ages. While at the Sheldon, Myles will be joined by singer/songwriter Vicky Emerson, a Wisconsin-raised, current resident of Minneapolis. Emerson plays locally and nationally, both as a solo artist and as part of the duo “The Home Fires” with Sarah Morris.

Where: Sheldon Theatre

When: Saturday, Dec. 28, 7:30 p.m.

Cost: $20

More information: www.sheldontheatre.org .

Dec. 31

Cheap Trick

The rock group founded in 1972 will perform at Treasure Island to ring in the new year. The group’s hits range from “I Want You to Want Me,” to “The Flame” to “If You Want My Love.”

The show is appropriate fro ages 16 and up. Those younger than 18 must be accompanied by a legal guardian.

Where: Treasure Island Resort &Casino Event Center

When: 10:30 p.m.

Cost: $59+

More information: www.ticasino.com .

Monroe Crossing

This Red Wing favorite blends bluegrass, gospel and originals into a sound that is uniquely their own. As members of the Minnesota Music Hall of Fame the group has toured the state, the U.S. and numerous countries including Germany, the Czech Republic and the Netherlands.

Jan 1 will ring in 2020, a new decade and the 20th anniversary for Monroe Crossing.

Where: Sheldon Theatre

When: 7:30 p.m.

Cost: $26 to $31

More information: www.sheldontheatre.org .

Welch Village

For those who want an early start to their New Year’s resolution of getting outside more, Welch Village is hosting an evening of skiing. The festivities begin with the flashlight parade for kids at 6:30 p.m. All kids are welcome to participate and should bring one to two flashlights. After the parade there will be fireworks at 7 p.m. and live music from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Where: Welch Village

When: 5 p.m. to midnight

Cost: After 5 p.m. lift ticket: $20

After 5 p.m. lift ticket with standard equipment rental: $40