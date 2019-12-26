Every year, the River Falls Public Library challenges patrons to take part in its annual gingerbread house design and building contest. Contestants compete in several categories and the winners are chosen by a panel of judges. Library patrons also vote on a "People's Choice" winner.

People's Choice

Amelia Janquart "The Camper Van"

Traditional/Architectural

Adult (ages 17 and up):

First place - $40 to Nancy Miller

Nancy Miller, first place traditional/ architectural gingerbread house. Photo courtesy of River Falls Public Library
Second place - $25 to Debbie Parsons

Youth (ages 16 and under):

First place - $40 to Vivienne Strobel Sullivan

Vivienne Strobel Sullivan, first place youth category for traditional/ architectural gingerbread house. Photo courtesy of River Falls Public Library
Second place - $25 to Anika Hovland

Whimsical Designs

Adult (ages 17 and up):

First place - $40 to Kim Kiiskinen

Youth (ages 16 and under):

First place - $40 to Isla Janquart

Isla Janquart, first place youth category for whimsical designs gingerbread house. Photo courtesy of River Falls Public Library
Second place - $25 to Amelia Janquart

Amelia Janquart, second place youth category for whimsical designs gingerbread house. Photo courtesy of River Falls Public Library
Kit Design

First Place - $20 to Emma Ruscher

Emma Ruscher, first place kit design gingerbread house. Photo courtesy of River Falls Public Library
Graham Cracker Design

(Grade 3 and younger only)

First Place to Caleb Sykora

Caleb Sykora, first place graham cracker design gingerbread house. Photo courtesy of River Falls Public Library
Second Place to Aryanna Plummer

Aryanna Plummer, second place graham cracker gingerbread house. Photo courtesy of River Falls Public Library
