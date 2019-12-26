Every year, the River Falls Public Library challenges patrons to take part in its annual gingerbread house design and building contest. Contestants compete in several categories and the winners are chosen by a panel of judges. Library patrons also vote on a "People's Choice" winner.
People's Choice
Amelia Janquart "The Camper Van"
Traditional/Architectural
Adult (ages 17 and up):
First place - $40 to Nancy Miller
Second place - $25 to Debbie Parsons
Youth (ages 16 and under):
First place - $40 to Vivienne Strobel Sullivan
Second place - $25 to Anika Hovland
Whimsical Designs
Adult (ages 17 and up):
First place - $40 to Kim Kiiskinen
Youth (ages 16 and under):
First place - $40 to Isla Janquart
Second place - $25 to Amelia Janquart
Kit Design
First Place - $20 to Emma Ruscher
Graham Cracker Design
(Grade 3 and younger only)
First Place to Caleb Sykora
Second Place to Aryanna Plummer