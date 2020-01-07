ST. PAUL PARK -- The South Washington Heritage Society will kick off its first quarter speaker series Jan. 11 with a talk on Jim Carter, a former slave who settled in Stillwater after the Civil War.

The talk is scheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 11 in the DeForth community room at St. Paul Park City Hall, 600 Portland Ave.

Alix Cogan, a former Washington County Historical Society intern, will discuss her research on Carter's life. Admission is free.

Carter was not much more than 12 when he crossed paths with the regiment of the Iron Brigade of Wisconsin, who were returning home from the war. He took the last name after the plantation where he had lived, which was owned by someone named Carter.

"After the Civil War, the regiments were coming back up north," Historical Society President Brent Peterson said. "Which was not uncommon, because there were free slaves. They would hook on because they had no other place to go."

Carter worked on a farm in Wisconsin before moving to Stillwater. The community welcomed the young man, who found work doing odd jobs and later became the janitor at the old Stillwater Armory. He remained on friendly terms with local veterans.

When Carter died in 1913, he was honored with three volleys fired by a squad from Company K, who was part of 13th Minnesota Regiment. A bugler played taps. Several prominent Stillwater citizens served as pallbearers.

"Stores closed downtown," Peterson said. "He had a military salute. After that he kind of fell into the nooks and crannies of history."

South Washington Heritage Society events also include:

Feb. 8 – Toni Harvey, St. Paul Park Scoutmaster and her Boy Scouts will discuss the 99-year history of the society.

March 14 – Cottage Grove senior planner and historic preservation officer John Burbank will discuss the area's landmarks and keepsakes.

The society's meetings typically take place the second Saturday of the month.

For more information, call 651 459 7950 or visit www.usfamily.net/web/jc620/index.html.