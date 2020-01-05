RED WING -- “The Climate for Change is Now: Paris to Pittsburgh,” a documentary film about climate change, will be presented at the Red Wing Public Library on Wednesday, Jan. 15 at 1 p.m. and again at 6 p.m.

The event is free and open to the public. It is sponsored by the Red Wing Citizens’ Climate Lobby, the Red Wing League of Women’s Voters, and the Sustainability Commission of the City of Red Wing.

The film shows communities from Paris to Pittsburgh working to develop solutions to climate change. The National Geographic documentary is one hour, 17 minutes, and a discussion will follow.

“Paris to Pittsburgh” was directed by Sidney Beaumont and Michael Bonfiglio and produced by Bloomberg Philanthropies, National Geographic and RadicalMedia. The film is narrated by Rachel Brosnahan.