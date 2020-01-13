RIVER FALLS -- Hummingbird enthusiast Larry Keller from Stillwater, Minn., will give a presentation titled “Hummingbirds: Facts and Myths” at the River Falls Public Library from 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18.

“That presentation is our most popular, by far, because hummingbirds are the most sought after bird when people are trying to feed birds in their backyards,” Keller said. “They are the most popular bird as far as attracting them to the yard.”

Part of the attraction to hummingbirds is that they are seasonal, according to Keller. He added that hummingbirds are easily attracted to feeders, so people can get close to them.

“They are a unique bird and are very fascinating to watch,” Keller said. “It is constant motion, constant activity. That is what draws people to them.”

Keller owns Nature Products USA which has its corporate headquarters in Stillwater and its manufacturing plant in Evansville, Ind. He grew up with parents and grandparents who loved to feed and attract birds. He later studied biology and animal nutrition, before owning a chain of retail bird product stores. He sold those stores, and is now, in addition to being owner, the chief designer and researcher for Nature Products USA which sells a large variety of bird products wholesale to stores and distributors across the nation.

He recently received the 2019 Volunteer of the Year award from the Friends of the St. Croix Wetland Management District in New Richmond, Wis. The organization serves as a liaison between landowners and the St. Croix Wetland Management District of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

One of the projects he worked on was to get a grant to install a handicapped-accessible duck blind. The blind has been purchased, but wet weather last summer prevented building the parking lot and accessible trail. Keller said he plans to complete the project next summer.

Keller loves to talk about hummingbirds, and at the River Falls presentation, he will talk about their physiology, life cycles, and migration.

“One of the more interesting aspects of the talk is about the myths and legends of hummingbirds and hummingbird feeding,” he said.