RIVER FALLS -- The Big Fun Lab at River Falls Public Library opens to kids of all ages Jan. 13 and will remain open through April 1. The children’s museum-like exhibit/play/explore concept is set up in the lower gallery space of the library. It includes large-scale building blocks and many STEM-integrated play/explore kits. The mini-children’s-museum space encourages active learning for toddlers through pre-teens and provides much-needed “inclement weather” meeting space in River Falls for children and their caregivers. It is available during regular library hours.

A Big Idea Grant from River Falls Community Foundation provided the $10,000 funding to purchase equipment for the Big Fun Lab and allow the library to re-set the lab concept every winter.

Demand for the project was made clear in 2018 when the library installed a temporary “Children’s Museum” concept in the lower level gallery with borrowed equipment. More than 1,100 people visited the temporary installation and feedback was overwhelmingly positive. Library staff immediately began thinking about how to make the exhibit concept a regular occurrence.

The new Big Fund Lab will benefit area children, parents, grandparents and caregivers. It will be a gathering space for caregivers and a place for kids to play, move and learn indoors during the coldest months. The Big Fun Lab is free, accessible and educational.

The lower level library gallery which houses The Big Fun Lab will also provide space for local family service organizations to provide resources to families while promoting early literacy and play-based learning.

The Big Fun Lab fills a need in the River Falls community for indoor play space for families with young children. The River Falls Community Foundation is proud to fund, support and promote this new family-focused resource for the local community.

River Falls Community Foundation