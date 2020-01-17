RED WING, Minn. -- A winter storm has prompted the Winter Art Fair Sargent's Nursery until Saturday, Jan. 25.

According to an announcement Friday:

Due to the significant snowstorm warnings predicted for this weekend, we have rescheduled our Winter Art Fair. Join us for the new date on Saturday, January 25th.

The spectacular Winter Art Fair will be held in our warm, sunny greenhouse! Enjoy beautiful artistry to include hand crafted jewelry, vivid photography, unique ceramics and more! Click to see the full list of artists.

Bring a friend and stay for music by Brooke Thoen and lunch by Fiesta Mexicana.



Admission is free! The event is hosted by Sargent's Nursery from 10 AM to 4 PM. Sargent's Nursery is located at 3352 N Service Dr., Red Wing, MN 55066.

For event questions, please visit our Winter Art Fair event page or call 651-388-3847.







