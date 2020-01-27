HAMMOND -- The Heartwarming Special Olympics Tournament run by the Baldwin-Woodville School District has grown from 10 teams to 28 teams. In those eight years, it became clear to tournament coordinator Roxi Wakeen that there was a need for more games and competition for the athletes. “Everything is kind of squished in because we don’t have a lot of gym time or practice time. Sunday is the day that these athletes can practice, which is a hard day to do that on,” Wakeen said.

That need prompted Amanda Kasay, who’s son Isaiah has been part of the Special Olympics for six years, to start a second tournament in Hammond two weekends after the Baldwin-Woodville tournament.

“The whole thing has been such a wonderful experience and such a big success in Baldwin. For me, I’ve been trying to advocate for and bring awareness to the Special Olympics in my own school district,” Kasay said. “Even though we are a small group, I’ve wanted to grow, so I figured we could host an event ourselves. Plus, if sports is what the athletes wake up for that day and is their focus, their excitement and their joy, and we can give them that, then the tournament is something that needs to happen.”

The St. Croix Central Special Olympics Tournament starts at 10 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 9, with games starting on the hour in both the high school and middle school gyms.

“People with special needs used to be institutionalized, but now they live longer and better. The key is athletics because they are no longer in poor physical shape. They pursue athletics which keeps them going,” Wakeen said. “Like anyone, they deserve to be encouraged, but even more so it is an amazing experience to see them cheer for each other and encourage each other.”

There is no charge to attend the tournament, but there will be a free-will donation. The funds raised will go toward transportation for the local Special Olympics teams. The tournaments are funded through grants written by the organizers.

“This is a good family friendly event that everyone can enjoy,” Kasay said. “I’m also excited for the athletes to be a voice in the community, to be recognized, to be heard and now to be seen and understood. Also, if you are thinking about making a donation to Special Olympics, make sure you are doing it locally because that is the best way to ensure the funds get to your local teams.”

According to Wakeen, the need for more competition has been felt across the state, which prompted teams from as far as Oshkosh to attend the Baldwin-Woodville tournament.

“They don’t have the competition time or the game time like other sports do. This creates more opportunities for them and that is important,” Kasay said. “When we get to go to Menomonie, when we get to that upper level, you want to have practice games before hand.”

Kasay got into Special Olympics due to her son’s love for sports.

“My son is always the one in the stands rooting for his classmates. But now, here is the flip side of that where he will have friends and people coming to watch him. It also gives him the opportunity to showcase his ability and skill. Not because he is special needs, but because it is something he enjoys and he is good at. Now his peers get to watch him,” Kasay said.

One of the things that surprised Kasay when she started to plan for the St. Croix Central tournament was the outpouring of help and support she saw from the community.

“I’m intrigued because this started as an idea, but to have it evolve into this is amazing. There is also a lot of excitement in the schools for this event coming here,” Kasay said. “When you mention tournaments and Special Olympics there were hands flying up everywhere to volunteer. They wanted to be a part of this. That is exciting, refreshing and gives me hope that it can continue to grow.”

Special Olympics tournaments like these not only give special needs students the opportunity to compete in real games, but it also allows them to feel what their classmates on the varsity teams do every game.

“The real key is the cheering from the stands. Between the four gyms we use for our Baldwin-Woodville tournament, we have a lot of bleacher space. I am overwhelmed by the number of people who just come to watch. The event is so unique because everybody cheers for every point that is made, not for a specific team,” Wakeen said. “We give the kids an opportunity to play in front of cheerleaders and a crowd that is always cheering for them. And that is huge for them.”

For those who haven’t volunteered or come to watch a Special Olympics event or tournament, Kasay has a challenge for you.

“I challenge people who don’t have an athlete in the tournament or haven’t seen a Special Olympics event to come to our tournament and pursue this experience and what it will give them. I have a feeling that those people who haven’t had such an experience will warm their heart,” Kasay said.