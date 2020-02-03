BALDWIN -- The St. Croix County Community Development Committee & Resource Management Division recently sponsored the 2020 Conservation Speaking Contest Wednesday, Jan. 29 in at the Agricultural Service and Education Center. contestants were asked to research a current, local environmental topic and prepare a persuasive School in Hudson.

The first place Elementary Division winner was Alexandra Ghencui from Rocky Branch Elementary with her speech “PFAS in our Water System.” Abril Duran of Rocky Branch Elementary took second place in the Elementary Division with her speech titled “Landfills & Litter.” And Helena McDonald of Rocky Branch Elementary School took third place in the Elementary Division with her speech titled “Fracking.”

Alexandra represented the county Feb. 3 in Eau Claire.