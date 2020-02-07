February is Red Wing Reads Month at the public library. The monthlong run of events will be conclude March 2, the national Read Across America day.

Local events for Red Wing Reads Month include:

Feb. 15: The RAD Zoo will be at the library at 10:30 a.m. Children will be able to see reptiles and amphibians and then receive a free book.

Feb. 15 is also “fine amnesty day.” Red Wing City Council members Laurel Stinson and Erin Buss will use some of the council funds to cancel fines. Individuals with fines on their library account need to go to the library on Saturday, Feb. 15 for forgiveness. Note, funds are limited.

Feb. 29: Author Sheila O’Connor will be at the library at 10 a.m. O’Connor has written books including “Until Tomorrow, Mr. Marsworth,” “Evidence of V: A Novel in Fragments, Facts, and Fiction,” and “Keeping Safe the Stars.” This is part of the library’s “cozy up and read” program.

Throughout February there will be a reading contest for adults in the community. The seven City Council members and Mayor Sean Dowse each gave a list of recommended books to the library, and those in the contest need to read at least one book from five of the lists.