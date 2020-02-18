HRA to hold workshop

Red Wing Housing and Redevelopment Authority will hold a board workshop 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20, in the Jordan Tower II lower level conference room.

Purple Heart Monument being installed Wednesday

RED WING -- A monument dedicated to the men and women who have been awarded the Purple Heart will be installed in John Rich Park on Wednesday. The official unveiling ceremony will be 10 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 22.

The monument was originally scheduled to be installed in the autumn of 2019. However, due to a delay in shipping the monument will be installed this week.

Local resident Richard Johnson had the idea for a monument and he worked to see the project to fruition. He explained that he was originally discouraged that the unveiling would occur in winter instead of warmer weather. However, he realized that many soldiers were wounded in cold conditions and endured the cold much longer than the ceremony will last.

So, according to Johnson, standing outside during a Minnesota winter to see a monument unveiled is, in a way, also a way to remember those who fought for this country.

Soil health workshop set in Goodhue

GOODHUE -- A workshop titled “From Entomology to Economics: Building Soil Health with Jonathan Lundgren" will be offered by the Land Stewardship Project on Friday, March 6, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., at Lion’s Community Center, 105 Broadway St.. The day will feature presentations by Lundgren and a panel featuring area farmers Jordan and Rachelle Meyer, Aaron Gillespie and Connor McCormick.

Lundgren is an agroecologist, entomologist and beekeeper. He received his PhD in entomology from the University of Illinois in 2004 and was a top scientist with the USDA Agricultural Research Service for 11 years. Lundgren’s research and education programs focus on assessing the ecological risk of pest management strategies and developing long-term solutions for regenerative food systems. Together with his family and laboratory team, he began Blue Dasher Farm in 2016 in South Dakota. The farm raises livestock, crops and bees.

The cost is $15 per person ($10 for an additional farm partner, and $30 per family), which includes a noon meal. For more information or to register by March 3, contact LSP’s Alex Romano at 507-523-3366 or aromano@landstewardshipproject.org.

Ellsworth Elementary School to hold carnival

ELLSWORTH -- Ellsworth Elementary Parents Club will host its annual carnival 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23. There will be games, concessions, prizes, inflatable obstacle courses, bingo, treat walk and bucket raffle items.

For more information or to volunteer, contact borneran@ellsworth.k12.wi.us



