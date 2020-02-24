NEW RICHMOND -- Sunglasses and sunscreen were recommended for the inaugural kickoff of New Richmond's Winterfest as temps climbed into the lower 40s, creating perfect packing snow for building snowmen.

Hatfield Lake provided tons of fun for the families of ice anglers, who answered the Tiger’s Tournament challenge. Perch were the preferred catch with plenty of expert help provided by New Richmond High School fishing team.

While fish finders and picnic baskets took over Hatfield Lake, snowshoes were the preferred mode of exploration at the Doar Prairie Restoration. St. Croix County environmental educator Aleisha Miller handed out pairs of snowshoes to the experienced and inexperienced alike. A groomed trail took people on a winding tour of the 14.4 acre prairie restoration project donated to the city by W.T. Doar Jr. in 2007.

Trail conditions were decent at the Nature Center where members of the Big Ring Flyers were on hand with fat tire bicycles available to anyone interested in taking a test ride.

Overall, 300 people took advantage of the conditions and the Winterfest hospitality.

City Planning Director Noah Wiedenfeld was pleased with the city's first foray into winter adventure.

“You never know what to expect with it being the very first year. Together, the various events had a combined attendance of 300 participants – many of whom had never tried some of these winter activities before, or even knew that some of these opportunities were available right here in New Richmond. We were fortunate to have such nice weather, and it was fun to see multiple generations spend time together outdoors – from ice fishing to snowshoeing, to enjoying a s’more around the bonfire. It wouldn’t have been possible without the support of many volunteers who helped with a lot of work behind the scenes. We look forward to making next year’s Winterfest even bigger and better."