Members of the New Richmond High School Fishing Team Noah Hughes (L) and Charlie Salmon (R) helped junior ice fisherman Huck Lindus (C) with the tricky task of hooking a fish, Saturday, on Hatfield Lake as part of activities at Winterfest 2020. Tom Lindfors / RiverTown Multimedia
Junior ice fisherman Huck Lindus shows off his first catch of the day on Hatfield Lake. Hatfield Lake hosted the New Richmond High School Fishing Team's ice fishing tournament as part of Winterfest 2020 activities Saturday in New Richmond. Tom Lindfors / RiverTown Multimedia
Ice fisherman Henry Lavasseur got a little help from his dad Kirk at the ice fishing tournament on Hatfield Lake, Saturday, in New Richmond as part of activities at Winterfest 2020. Tom Lindfors / RiverTown Multimedia
Laila Main was happy not to have to hold her first catch of the day on Hatfield Lake, Saturday, at Winterfest in New Richmond. Tom Lindfors / RiverTown Multimedia
Turns out Lacy Lindus did not need her extra pair of mittens for the ice fishing tournament on Hatfield Lake, Saturday, in New Richmond. The tournament, facilitated by the High School Fishing Team, was one of a number of activities sponsored by the City at its inaugural Winterfest. Tom Lindfors / RiverTown Multimedia
Hatfield Lake provided tons of fun for the families of ice anglers, who answered the Tiger’s Tournament challenge. Perch were the preferred catch with plenty of expert help provided by New Richmond High School fishing team.
(L-R) Linda Wells, Sara Rogers and Lisa Johnson donned snowshoes and headed out on a loop trail through the Doar Prairie Restoration, Saturday, as part of outdoor activities at Winterfest 2020 in New Richmond. Tom Lindfors / RiverTown Multimedia
St. Croix County Environmental Educator Aleisha Miller helped snowshoers Janet Tjelta and her husband Arnold, prepare for their hike around the Doar Prairie Restoration, Saturday, at Winterfest in New Richmond. Tom Lindfors / RiverTown Multimedia
Snowshoers, front row (L-R): Laurie Harvieux, Pam Peterson, Diane Singerhouse, back row (L-R): Janet Edin and Dawn Kramer, took advantage of perfect winter weather to hike the loop trail at the Doar Prairie Restoration, Saturday, at Winterfest in New Richmond. Tom Lindfors / RiverTown Multimedia
Madilynn Johnson got a little practice in with her snowshoes before heading out onto the trail at the Doar Prairie Restoration at Winterfest Feb. 22. Tom Lindfors / RiverTown Multimedia
While fish finders and picnic baskets took over Hatfield Lake, snowshoes were the preferred mode of exploration at the Doar Prairie Restoration. St. Croix County environmental educator Aleisha Miller handed out pairs of snowshoes to the experienced and inexperienced alike. A groomed trail took people on a winding tour of the 14.4 acre prairie restoration project donated to the city by W.T. Doar Jr. in 2007.
Fat tire biker Brian Headlee finishes a warm-up loop at the Nature Center, Saturday, accompanied by Wiskey. Members of the Big Ring Flyers were on hand with fat tire bicycles available to anyone interested in taking a test ride as part of outdoor activities at Winterfest 2020 in New Richmond. Tom Lindfors / RiverTown Multimedia
Members of the Big Ring Flyers fat tire bicycle club took off on a loop around the New Richmond Nature Center, Saturday, as part of outdoor activities at Winterfest 2020. Tom Lindfors / RiverTown Multimedia
Members of the Big Ring Flyers made fat tire bicycles available to anyone interested in taking a test ride, Saturday, at the New Richmond Nature Center as part of Winterfest 2020. Tom Lindfors / RiverTown Multimedia
Trail conditions were decent at the Nature Center where members of the Big Ring Flyers were on hand with fat tire bicycles available to anyone interested in taking a test ride.
Overall, 300 people took advantage of the conditions and the Winterfest hospitality.
City Planning Director Noah Wiedenfeld was pleased with the city's first foray into winter adventure.
“You never know what to expect with it being the very first year. Together, the various events had a combined attendance of 300 participants – many of whom had never tried some of these winter activities before, or even knew that some of these opportunities were available right here in New Richmond. We were fortunate to have such nice weather, and it was fun to see multiple generations spend time together outdoors – from ice fishing to snowshoeing, to enjoying a s’more around the bonfire. It wouldn’t have been possible without the support of many volunteers who helped with a lot of work behind the scenes. We look forward to making next year’s Winterfest even bigger and better."