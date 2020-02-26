Prestwick Golf Club in Woodbury will be the scene of the inaugural Legacy Gala, a fundraiser for anti-hunger group SoWashCoCares.

“Leap into the Legacy,” scheduled for Feb. 29, will celebrate four years of anti-hunger efforts by SoWashCoCARES and its friends, volunteers, collaborators and benefactors.

The group was founded in 2016 after Woodbury mom Cheryl Jogger attended a Feed My Starving Children event. She founded SoWashCoCARES (Community Action Reaching Every Student) to focus anti-hunger efforts on children close to home.

School District 833 has more than 3,000 students in the free or reduced lunch program. Many go hungry when they leave school for the weekend, for summer vacation or winter break. To address this need, SoWashCoCARES has collaborated with South Washington County Schools Community Education on winter and summer packing events.

They’ve expanded community participation in their anti-hunger efforts in the past four years, with food drives and free meals delivered by the Community Education "Skoolie" bus during the summer.

They receive support from local businesses, churches, Lions and Rotary clubs, Boy and Girl Scouts, school district employees, and organizations such as Stone Soup and Friends in Need Food Shelf. Many have their own food and clothing drives, but Jogger said it was important to break down the silos to create a community-wide synergy.

“We want to engage our entire community in giving our students what they need to succeed,” she said in an email. “Sometimes this is something as simple as a snack or a pair of snow pants. But when we talk about what our children need, beyond providing the "things," we also want to give our kids a sense of belonging, a sense of purpose and a sense of knowing that they are part of a community that cares about them. That's what this work is really about.“

The gala runs 6:30-9:30 p.m. and includes hors d'oeuvres, a silent auction, games and activities. Cocktail attire is encouraged.

In keeping with the leap year date, Jogger said they hope to have the event every four years.

Prestwick Golf Club is located at 9555 Wedgewood Drive in Woodbury.