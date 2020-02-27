RIVER FALLS -- More than 675 local dads and daughters enjoyed a special night together at Community Education's annual Daddy Daughter Dance held Feb. 15 at the River Falls High School.

Dads and daughters from all over River Falls moved to the Chicken Dance, Hokey Pokey, Cupid Shuffle and many other great dance tunes.The couples were treated to ice cream sundaes and got professional photos taken. Daughters were given a flower as the night ended.

Several members of the Community Education Advisory Council and many high school student volunteers helped with decorating, ice cream sundaes, the coat check, photography and clean-up to make the night a success.