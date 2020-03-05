NEW RICHMOND -- For 30-plus years, Jeff Fredrickson “Noote” has worked at McCabe’s Shamrock Bar in New Richmond. And although he has been with the business for so long, he very rarely gets to see the St. Patrick’s Day parade that McCabe’s holds every year because he is behind the bar serving customers.

However, this year, Fredrickson will not only step out from behind the bar, but he will be the center of attention for the parade as the 2020 St. Patrick’s Day grand marshal.

“I’m very pleased to be the grand marshal this year. It caught me by surprise, that’s for sure. I was not expecting it, but I’m honored,” Fredrickson said. “Although I’ve worked at the bar for a while, I rarely get to be part of the parade since I’m normally working the bar while it is going on. So it is exciting to be part of it and see the parade from inside of it.”

This year’s parade will start at 4 p.m. (3:30 p.m. line up) on Tuesday, March 17.

Fredrickson and his family have been friends of the McCabes for years, which is one of the reasons he ended up working at McCabe’s Shamrock Bar. The bar was also his parent’s watering hole. Fredrickson said he has a little bit of Irish in his family tree, but not a lot.

“I love St. Patrick’s Day because of all the people I get to see, since I love people. And the event brings out a lot of people. The festivities are normally really well attended, but it varies on what day St. Patrick’s Day falls on and the weather,” Fredrickson said. “It will be a fun day that I’m really looking forward to. Everyone is welcome to come and have a good time.