RIVER FALLS -- Wisconsin may be under a stay-at-home order, but didn't stop residents from spreading Easter cheer and accomplishing some problem solving to overcome holiday celebration limitations.

Westside Elementary first grade teacher Rebecca Pelton spread the word on Nextdoor, a community-focused social media platform, for residents to tape large decorated paper Easter eggs in their windows and yards for people to locate on their walks.

Pelton said she was getting ready to send paper Easter eggs home with her students before schools closed. She later thought the idea could be shared with neighbors after people had posted about decorating shamrocks for St. Patrick's Day and hanging them in windows.

"It was really just an idea that I thought would bring joy to families and our community," Pelton said.