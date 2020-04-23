The Lake City Chamber of Commerce has announced that the annual bike tour around Lake Pepin will be postponed until Saturday, September 26. It is normally held the first Saturday in June.

“As one of the most popular bike events in the Midwest, this was a tough decision, but at the end of the day, we need to do what is best and safest for our riders and communities,” said Michelle Larson, executive director of the Lake City Chamber of Commerce. “We are hopeful that this date will be safer for riders, volunteers, and the communities surrounding Lake Pepin.”

The September ride will still include the same 4 tour distances of 32, 50, 72, and 100 miles and the ever-popular paddleboat return to Lake City from Stockholm for 32- and 50-mile distance riders.

“This tour is significant to the Lake City community and surrounding Lake Pepin area and is an important fundraiser for the Lake City Chamber of Commerce and Lake Pepin Legacy Alliance,” Larson said. “The support we’ve received over the years is amazing and we hope to provide riders with a stunning fall ride in September this year.”