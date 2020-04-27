NEW RICHMOND -- The men and women of the 1st Battalion, 128th Infantry return Monday, April 27, from deployment in Afghanistan.

At approximately 5 p.m. the Wisconsin Army National Guard members will roll back into New Richmond. Because of the social distancing requirements in which they find themselves returning home, the community will provide a police and fire truck escort along Knowles Avenue.

People are invited to park along the roadway and honk horns and wave at the infantry members, the city of New Richmond said.

The battalion members left on July 17, 2019.

Find photos from the July 2019 send-off ceremony below: