NEW RICHMOND -- The men and women of the 1st Battalion, 128th Infantry return Monday, April 27, from deployment in Afghanistan.

At approximately 5 p.m. the Wisconsin Army National Guard members will roll back into New Richmond. Because of the social distancing requirements in which they find themselves returning home, the community will provide a police and fire truck escort along Knowles Avenue.

People are invited to park along the roadway and honk horns and wave at the infantry members, the city of New Richmond said.

The battalion members left on July 17, 2019.

PREVIOUSLY: Sending off the 128th Infantry; unit prepares to deploy to Afghanistan

Find photos from the July 2019 send-off ceremony below:

Family members and friends send off the 1st Battalion, 128th Infantry on Sunday, July 14, 2019. The Wisconsin unit is deploying to Afghanistan. Tom Lindfors / RiverTown Multimedia
071819.FRT.NRN.128thDeployMenominee_0030.jpg "Soldiers write the checks, but families pay the bills," said Battalion Commander, Lt. Col. Aaron Fruend, "For soldiers, they do not fight because they hate what is in front of them, they fight because of what they left behind." Tom Lindfors / RiverTown Multimedia
Scores of people snapped photos Sunday, July 24, as they sent off the 1st Battalion, 128th Infantry. "How lucky am I to have something that makes saying goodbye so hard." -- A.A. Milne from Winnie-the-Pooh. Tom Lindfors / RiverTown Multimedia
Members of the 1st Battalion, 128th Infantry cased their colors during a ceremony Sunday afternoon at the University of Wisconsin-Stout signifying that they are ready to be deployed to Afghanistan. Tom Lindfors / RiverTown Multimedia
071819.FRT.NRN.128thDeployMenominee_0061.jpg Governor Tony Evers (L) presented a WI State Flag to Battalion Commander, Lt. Col. Aaron Fruend (Ctr.) and Command Sgt. Maj. Joel Rothbauer (R) during a send off ceremony Sunday, for the 1st Battalion, 128th Infantry scheduled to deploy to Afghanistan later this week. Tom Lindfors / RiverTown Multimedia
Wisconsin Commander and Chief, Governor Tony Evers, expressed gratitude on behalf of the State of WI to the more than 400 members of the 1st Battalion, 128th Infantry scheduled to deploy to Afghanistan later this week. Tom Lindfors / RiverTown Multimedia
