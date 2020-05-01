The May Fair Event & Sale scheduled for May 9 and the St. Croix Valley PRCA Rodeo scheduled for June 19-20 will be held Aug. 21-22 subject to state guidelines for large gatherings, committee member Cindy Croes said in a news release.

The 13th annual St. Croix Valley PRCA Rodeo will be held at the St. Croix County Fairgrounds in Glenwood City. Gates will open at 4:30 p.m. for muttin' bustin', pony rides, nickel scramble, petting zoo and a stick horse rodeo for the younger rodeo attendees. Also rescheduled to the August date will be the Miss Rodeo Wisconsin pageant. Reduced price, advanced tickets can be purchased by visiting www.gorodeo.org.

The May Fair Sale & Event, now in its 12th year, is planned for Saturday, Aug, 22, in conjunction with the rodeo. The May Fair has raised sufficient funds by itself to build one of the four new barns on the St. Croix County Fairgrounds.

Attendees will have the opportunity to bid on a wide variety of silent auction items. An auction bill will be published online at stcroixcofair.com/Mayfair one week prior. The event will open at 1 p.m. with bidding closing at 6 p.m. There is no admission charge for the May Fair. Funds raised will be used toward retiring the loan on the new Multi-species Livestock Barn.

Updates on the event will be posted at stcroixcofair.com/Mayfair.