The Red Wing Royal Ambassador Scholarship Committee announced May 6, 2020, that is canceling the candidate program until further notice due to the COVID-19.

This is the first year since 1983 that the local pageant will not take place during the annual River City Days Festival.

"This was a very difficult decision but the only one that made sense. We just didn’t feel right to asking our local businesses to support us this year, we need to be supporting them right now," the committee said in a news release. "Our current ambassadors have been doing a wonderful job of representing our community; it’s a shame that this is how their experience has to end.

Delaynee Fox, Morgan Fritz and Hannah Rodgers will make only a limited number of local appearances during the remaining portion of their reign. People may schedule them for drive-by birthdays and other events by contacting pageant event coordinator Jamie Voigt at jamievoigt@me.com.

Each ambassador will receive her entire $2,000 Red Wing Royal Ambassador Educational Scholarship. Fox is a freshman at the University of North Dakota, majoring in human resources management. Fritz is a freshman at the University of St. Thomas, majoring in civil engineering, Rodgers is a freshman at the College of Saint Scholastica, majoring in biology.

The committee said it hopes to resume the candidate program next spring.