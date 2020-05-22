HUDSON -- St. Croix County Public Health reminded residents to be safe during the Memorial Day weekend in a news release Friday.

“With Decoration Day approaching, as my grandma called Memorial Day, we are encouraging all St. Croix County residents and visitors to take caution with weekend plans. Remember that although there is no order in place, the COVID-19 virus is still in our communities,” health officer Kelli Engen said.

While businesses are encouraged to follow the recently-released county guidelines, individuals are also asked to take steps to keep healthy. New to the list is a recommendation to wear a face mask in public places if medically possible.

Other steps include:

Stay home if sick

Wash hands often with soap and water

Use hand sanitizer of 60% alcohol when soap isn’t available

Practice physical and social distancing maintain at least 6 feet away from others

The county has had 25 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the last seven days, Engen said. These do not include those found at the drive-up testing in Baldwin and River Falls.

For more information, visit sccwi.gov/covid19.