They're calling it a postponement rather than cancellation, but either way there will be no St. Croix County Fair in 2020. The St. Croix County Fair Association made the announcement Tuesday, June 2, citing safety concerns because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Our fair traditions and our youth are very important to us, but nothing is more important than the health and safety of every person that may join us at the St. Croix County Fair," according to a news release. "That is our number one priority."

The fair in Glenwood City originally planned for mid July will be held July 14-18, 2021.

The decision was based on safety of the public, exhibitors and vendors, as well as financial implications, the Fair Board said.

"On behalf of the entire St. Croix County Fair Association, please know that the decision to 'postpone' the fair was not taken lightly," the news release states. "We understand how disappointing this may be, and we feel it too!"