NORTH HUDSON -- North Hudson’s annual Pepper Fest has been canceled for 2020 amid continuing concerns about the spread of COVID-19.

The event’s board announced the decision Monday, June 8. The community event celebrating the town’s Italian heritage is usually held in August.

“It was a sad and difficult decision for the Pepper Fest Board, and it was not taken lightly,” the announcement said.

The 2020 Pepper Fest Royalty members will continue for an additional year.

The board is looking for ways to host smaller in-person and online events during the summer.

A golf tournament will be held Aug. 17 at Pheasant Hills Golf Course.

Local restaurants are planning to host a “Can’t Stop the Heat” event Aug. 21-22 to honor the community and Pepper Fest while maintaining physical distance.