A press release stated that social distancing recommendations, crowd limits and the need for continual sanitation of surfaces would make it challenging to hold the fair.

“COVID-19 guidelines are unlikely to allow large gatherings by the time of the normal fair operations; and operating with small audiences is not a practical financial option. Many commercial and food vendors expressed they would not be participating if the fair is held out of concern for their own health,” stated the press release.

“We are actively working with the fair board to support 4-H showcase events this summer, in accordance with recommendations put forth from the CDC, governor's office, and the University of Minnesota for our 4-H youth," said Aly Kloeckner, a 4-H educator in Goodhue County. "We are in the beginning stages of planning and will release more details to our 4-H families and volunteers as we know more.”